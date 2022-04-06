Starzplay acquires Tokyo Vice – Mip TV Briefs

Starzplay acquires Ken Watanabe from Tokyo’s HBO channel

HBO’s upcoming crime movie Max Tokyo Vice Towards Starzplay streaming service in Europe. Starz Streamer has earned the rights in Austria, Germany, German-speaking Switzerland, Ireland and the United Kingdom and will make its two-episode debut on Sunday 15 May. Tokyo Metropolitan Police account in the late 1990s. Protagonist Ansel Elgort as Adelstein and Hiroto Katagiri, the detective who guides Jake through the city’s neon-infested underworld.

DAZN has appointed former Sky M&A CEO Alice Mascia to play a key role in Europe

Sports entertainment broadcaster DAZN has appointed former Sky Deutschland CEO Alice Mascia as CEO for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. He will join on May 1 to oversee the strategically important region, where DAZN holds the rights to the German Bundesliga, Champions League, Serie A and La Liga. DAZN has made a number of management shifts in recent months following the appointment of Shai Segev as Group CEO. Macia’s appointment comes early as Bosco Arrangern has been chosen to lead Spain and Franco Bernabei and Stefano Azzi have been appointed to oversee Italy.

History Board Vice & Paramount + ‘s Doc’ MH370: The Last Flight’

Cable History is among the three buyers of the Paramount+ document and the upcoming three-part SBS document MH370: The Lost Flight (working title). TV2 in Denmark and Fiplay (Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the Baltic States) have also picked the three-part series, which Vice Distribution launched this week at Mip TV. MH370: The Last Flight The unexplained disappearance of an Air Malaysia flight in March 2014 was seen through the eyes of the victims’ families. Paramount+ originally commissioned a document produced by Vice News of the World in association with Australian public broadcaster SBS.

Paramount Pluto TV adds UK channels of A+E networks to its fast service

Paramount’s free streaming service, Pluto TV, has added a few A+E Networks UK channels. Inside Crime UK and Mystery TV are the latest channels launched on the FAST service, which currently offers more than 1,000 channels around the world. Will Inside Crime loves it The crimes that shook Britain and the Britain’s darkest tabooWhile Mystery TV will include William Shatner’s supernatural investigation series weird or what.

VFX House Misc Studios launched in London

VFX’s new home in London is Misc Studios, launched this week by post-production veterans Adam Lukewell and Michael Elson. The company, which is based north of the Soho Post-Production Center, is already working on Amazon Dramas excavatorLucas movie hunter guard Disney + Original European Nautilus. Lukewell and Elson, who also heads the Postal Advertising unit, plan to operate a diversified business with a progressive culture based on sustainability and well-being.