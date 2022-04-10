Started a social project – a meeting space

In a joint project by the Rotary Club Wiener Neustadt, Wiener Neustädter Sparkasse and Startklar, the opportunity space “Mumkin” has opened on Neunkirchner Straße 17 as a place for free play and communication. In the context of the competition of ideas, social initiatives can also become part of “Mumkin”.

“The newly opened ‘mumkin’ is a pioneering social enterprise. In the merger of three important organizations in Wiener Neustadt, a place was created in the former state exhibition office rooms that is free to access, aims for early childhood development, and serves the community projects and networks have become unparalleled. Formal – as well as multicultural – is possible. I would like to thank the Rotary Club, the Sparkasse Association and the Startclar Association for this wonderful initiative and I am pleased with the new offer, which represents a great enrichment for our city center”, says Mayor Klaus Schneeberger.

Momkin (translated from Arabic: ‘possible’) provides an accessible, consumption-free place for parents and their children aged 0-6 – with play opportunities for children and recreational opportunities for parents. Coloring blocks, pens, scissors, and other craft items are available, as are books and games that parents can explore with their children. As part of the framework program, free educational and advisory services are provided – including cooperation with the library at the Centre. The current program and opening times are available on the website www.mumkin.at to exist.

Project Ideas Wanted

As a space of opportunity, ‘Momkin’ stands for co-working and networking – and various initiatives should also be brought together. People committed to project ideas as well as organizations and associations can submit their projects. The target group of activities should be children and/or parents. Three projects will be selected by a jury and subsequently supported with free use of the premises, application, and knowledge in fundraising and impact measurement. People or organizations with project ideas can apply until April 30th – all additional information is also on the homepage www.mumkin.at to exist.