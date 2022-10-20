Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet, will reach planes in 2023 with speeds of up to 350Mbps

Imagine where the future is internet speed in flight Almost as good as that available on Earth. You can, for example, participate in a business meeting using your webcam or not worry about response time when playing online games while traveling.

This intriguing possibility may be closer to reality, at least that’s what happens Elon Musk says. SpaceX founder on Twitter celebrated the launch of Starlink AirlinesHigh speed internet and low latency for aircraft.

Starlink is making the jump to the planes

A little over a year ago, we found out Introduced SpaceX File a petition with the United States Federal Communications Commission Starlink Vehicle Transfer Service. The results were not long in coming.

In the following months, Starlink expands to vehicles and ships. The next step, which is getting to the planes, is just getting started. company already allowed That owners or managers of private aircraft Book the service To start using it in 2023.

Not surprisingly, group and subscription costs differ significantly from the residential option. lets see. Starlink Aviation hardware including low-altitude antenna, power supply, and two wireless access points 150 thousand dollars.

Starlink ensures that the kit is designed to be installed with minimal downtime, for example during a routine maintenance check. Of course, he warns that the installation is the responsibility of the customer: “You will have to organize the installation with a supplier.”

About the subscription, Starlink Aviation It will cost between $2,500 and $25,000 per month. With this monthly payment, customers will be able to get a speed of up to 350Mbps “allowing all passengers to access the Internet with a bandwidth at the same time.”

If those promises are fulfilled, connectivity aboard aircraft will make a huge leap. According to CNNcurrent services deliver about 100 Mbps per aircraft, which translates to about 15 Mbps per passenger, which is certainly a far cry from residential connections.

It should be noted that, as mentioned above, Starlink Aviation Private planes will hit first, and then to commercial aircraft. So we still have to wait a bit to enjoy these connection speeds, at least from the hand of Starlink.

At the moment, the company is also growing in other areas. while working on Star Link V2, the network’s next evolution, continues to put satellites into orbit, reaching nearly 3,500 in operation. It also continues to add customers after crossing the 500,000 mark.

