Star Jonathan Bennett in Girls Center sings by BF Jaymes Vaughan in a romantic proposal

With the help of his best friend as well as the “really talented producer” Tanzer, Jaymes is writing a special song for his fiancée now where they are talking about wanting to have their own song.

Jonathan Bennett He hears wedding bells. Actor who is best known for portraying Laron Samuels inI mean girlsHe was officially engaged from an old friend James Vaughan After the latter sang an original song to him in a romantic show.

The newly engaged couple released the happy news in an interview with Persons On Monday, November 30th. Talking about howCelebrity pageThe 39-year-old remembers that “the host asked the big question,” my sister screamed for a ‘real fast’ exit and ran FOMO so I ran outside. Then I looked and saw James holding a sign that read, “We never found our song, so I wrote it for you.” ”

“That was when I learned it was suggested because it was the same kind of signal he gave when he told me he loved me for the first time. Then I started to cry ugly with the ugliest cry anyone had ever cried,” Jonathan the Falcons continued. “And then I heard a song playing from a place that I didn’t even realize we had a speaker and James told me to just listen. James’s voice was singing the most beautiful song I’ve ever heard, a song about our relationship.”

Jonathan, who has been dating James since 2017, has continued to reveal that the song has turned into an original one that his fiancée has now made. “He wrote me a song! We would always hear the songs and think, ‘Oh, this would be our song if only that part or that part was different, and as a result we didn’t have a song that was’ ours,'” he said.

Jonathan’s fiancée, James, has leaked that he created the melody with the help of his best friend while the beau was in Canada for more than a month to shoot a new movie. So while he was in Canada filmingChristmas HouseFor Hallmark, I took a tune that so far had a eating stick in my voice notes, and I met my friend Tanzer, who happened to be a really talented producer and my favorite songwriting person with him, and I said, “Let’s make this magic for Jonathan,” he explained.

“From there we got a guitar, we picked it up, and we kept building and building and building until we ended up with this huge song that I knew was the song. It’s amazing what magic can happen with a friend and a guitar when you try to create something to tell someone you want to spend Time is forever with him, ”James continued.“ Thank God he’s been filming in Canada for six weeks, otherwise I don’t know how I would have done it. ”

the previous “Cake Wars“The host has also announced his engagement with Jaymes via Instagram. He is posting pictures from proposal day,“ I said yes! And he cried ugly as if he were crazy. So excited to share this moment, from the custom episodes he made for us with kayjewelers to the song he wrote and sang for me. I can’t wait to show you the video this week. But at the moment only this moment of joy. ”