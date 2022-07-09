Sri Lanka: The President announces his resignation after the wave of protests that led to the seizure of the presidential palace

image source, Environmental Protection Agency

Protesters stormed the presidential palace in Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he will resign on July 13, after protests rocked the country on Saturday.

Mahinda Yaba Abiwardena, the speaker of parliament, said the president had informed him of his decision.

This comes after protesters entered the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe on Saturday and set it on fire.

Video images that began circulating on social media show the house on fire.

