Squid, the Netflix TV series that becomes a reality show (No, no one’s going to die): Here’s how it works and how to get involved. It reaches 4.56 million dollars

squid game It is no longer just a result of the pure imagination of the authors of the branded series Netflix. How can we forget the viral (and deadly) scene of “One, Two, Three, Star”? Due to the unexpected global success of the project, the same production company decided to start filming DI am a reality show based on the series of the same name. The date is 2023 in the UKwhen recordings 10 episodes Which will actually resume the plot written and directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk. Compared to the series, the reality show will have one big difference (and thankfully): No contestant who is eliminated will risk losing their life. It will actually be a race for time as a 456 participants (same as TV series number) They will fight for the record prize pool of $4.56 million Which turned into euros, to become 4.37 million euros. The prize pool is almost equal to the “Italy Lottery” as the only winning ticket here is to believe in yourself and your abilities. In fact, in the history of world reality television, this is the highest award ever given to a winner. Now you are wondering: “How can I participate?”.

One star, two, three, we’ll explain it to you right away. Format (which should take a name Squid Game: Challenge) initially provides for online castings. In fact, you just need to fill out a form at this link and respect a few simple requirements. Which? Be at least 21 years old at the time of your application, speak good English, and be available in 2023 to participate in the shooting. In addition to this innovative project, it is clear that Netflix also continues to operate Recordings of the second season of the series which already alarms recording views on the streaming app. New episodes should be uploaded to the platform not before the end of 2023. Meanwhile, an official video game could also arrive to allow all those who do not pass the casting process or do not have any of the requirements to participate in the world squid game. A phenomenon that has also gone viral with regard to the marketing side. Just think of all the collections created by different fashion brands to appeal to the chain’s outfits. Castings are waiting for you. Of course, let us know if you are among the 456 participants! “I don’t have a home to go back to. Here, I have at least one chance. But there? I don’t have anything there.” Player 322.