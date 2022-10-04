Sportswear in the test: There is a lot of animal suffering in merino wool clothes

According to AK Oberösterreich, only eight out of 21 sportswear manufacturers can rule out that merino wool in their products does not come from sheep treated harshly against parasites. Buying guide.

Merino wool sportswear is a natural alternative to products made from synthetic materials. However, only a few people know that large strips of skin are removed from merino sheep with meat without anesthesia in order to prevent parasite infection in many wrinkled animals. This harsh method is called “mule” and is used exclusively in Australia. However, at least 75 percent of merino wool produced worldwide comes from Australia.

Click here for the test schedule from AK Oberösterreich and FOUR PAWS.

The Consumer Protection Agency of the Upper Austrian Labor Chamber and animal welfare organization FOUR PAWS have now asked 21 Merino (functional) apparel manufacturers and retailers if they can explicitly exclude mules in their products. The result is alarming: only eight companies in Austria are able to do this: Löffler, Grüne Erde, SCROC and sustainable fashion brand Zerum are considered a “mule-free” manufacturer. Sporting goods retailers are Decathlon, Eisbär, XXL Sport and Hervis. This is guaranteed by certificates such as the Responsible Wool Standard. Sporting goods retailers GigaSport, Bründl Sports and Sport 2000, as well as the Hofer supermarket chain, can partially exclude mules in their products.

Commitment Begins

Six of the companies surveyed are still at the beginning of their efforts to ban mules, the AKP asserts. “Suppliers are required to confirm that their merchandise is mule-free.” However, since there are no independent testimonials or reviews, it cannot be objectively verified. Manufacturers Wolford, Lenz, Huber and Bolter and sporting goods retailers Northland and Blue Tomatoes began to participate.