sports vehicle | Polestar announces the Polestar 3 SUV with electric performance

Volvo subsidiary Polestar will introduce a new SUV in October 2022. The Polestar 3 electric performance SUV will be launched with a twin engine and large battery. Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, says: “With this vehicle, we are bringing back the ‘sporting character’ of the SUV, true to our performance roots. The SUV’s range should be more than 600 km according to WLTP.

The Polestar 3 should also be able to enable autonomous highway driving in the future, made possible, among other things, by the Luminar lidar sensor and Nvidia’s central computing power. The Polestar 3 is expected to go into production in China and the US from 2023. The Swedish electric car manufacturer wants to release a new car every year for the next three years. Polestar also plans to expand its presence to at least 30 global markets by the end of 2023.