Sports Day: Real Madrid’s bid for Mbappe is high? UEFA coach defends Paris Saint-Germain

There is a lot of excitement about the extension of Kylian Mbappe’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain. La Liga president Javier Tebas described the show as “scandalous”, and because of that Real Madrid went empty-handed. Financial fair play is ignored.

Now, according to the BBC, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin is speaking – and defending PSG. “Those who follow our rules can participate in our competitions, and those who don’t follow cannot.” Moreover: “Neither Real Madrid nor anyone else will tell UEFA what to do. They are angry from a certain point of view and as far as I know their offer was similar (to that of Paris Saint-Germain, editor).”

Ceferin criticized the owner of PSG, saying: “I’ve said it many times and I’ll say it again: Give me an argument why they shouldn’t own a club. When you say that clubs belong to fans, I don’t think other English clubs have owners – they have owners from the United States.” Some of them are from the Middle East, and they have owners from England.”

His conclusion: “It’s exactly the same situation and I’m really sick of these allegations without any concrete basis.”