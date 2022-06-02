Sports Day: “I don’t need to risk my life”: Max Verstappen cancels high-speed races

sports Day
‘I don’t have to risk my life’: Max Verstappen cancels high-speed races
6/2/2022 7:01 AM
Sport.de
Powered by sport.de – Transfer of rumors, news and live broadcast tape – all information from the world of sports can be found here!
Max Verstappen is currently battling for his second Formula One world title, leading the drivers’ standings after the Monaco Grand Prix, nine points clear of Ferrari star Charles Leclerc. While he has his sights set on more first-class titles and victories, Verstappen has canceled another major motorsport event.
- For the foreseeable future, the 24-year-old will rule out participating in a race in the IndyCar Series in the USA in the future. High-speed races on the oval circuits in the United States are particularly exciting and competitive, but also extremely dangerous. There have been a number of serious accidents in the recent past.
- Formula 1 champion Verstappen has made it clear he will not start in Indianapolis for now: “I really appreciate what they’re doing. These drivers are great! I have great respect for their accomplishments, but that’s nothing to me.” , is quoted at “motorspeedweek.com”. “After such a long time in Formula 1, I don’t need to risk my life there or I might get a serious injury. It’s not worth it,” continued Verstappen, who has already celebrated 24 race victories in his F1 career so far.
Communicator. Reader. Hipster-friendly introvert. General zombie specialist. Tv trailblazer