Spider-Man Sam Raimi is being censored in the UK for being anti-gay

The Spider-Man of the Sam Raimi Trilogy (2002-2007) is still present after the protagonist, Tobey Maguire, appears in Spider-Man: There is no room for home Along with Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. However, the saga is now in the news due to a UK TV channel’s decision to censor a phrase from the first Spider-Man movie for its anti-gay content.

As seen in a video posted by Twitter user PaperPlaneTF, British television channel ITV2 has edited a scene from the original Spider-Man (2002). Specifically, this is the moment when Peter Parker, already aware of his spider powers, decides to engage in some wrestling fights to earn some money, and the first time he has to fight against the Bonebreaker.

“What nice suit are you wearing, did your husband give it to you?” In the original scene, Tobey Maguire’s character snaps at his opponent. However, in the film aired by the network, he simply said “what a cute outfit” (“that’s a cute costume”) thus eliminating the second part of the joke, an obvious reference to homophobia.

In addition to this understandable oversight, Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker is still on the lips of Marvel fans due to rumors that he could appear in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness, a film directed by Sam Raimi that he would see. Light on May 6. In addition, the director also spoke about the possible fourth installment of the Spider-Man saga, emphasizing that “anything is possible in the Marvel Universe.”

In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU opens up the multiverse and pushes its boundaries like never before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with help from mystical allies old and new, traverses the mind-boggling and dangerous alternate realities of the multiverse to confront a mysterious new opponent. “

British press, in the eye of the hurricane of misogyny against the opposition deputy

The anti-women comments against a prominent opposition British MP, which were repeated in a tabloid article, sparked outrage on Monday in Britain, whose Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to retaliate against the journalist’s anonymous sources.

An article in The Mail last Sunday sparked outrage: it was alleged that some Conservative MPs were comparing fellow Labor members Angela Rayner to actress Sharon Stone in “Basic Instinct,” He accuses her of distracting Johnson by crossing and loosening her legs in Parliament.

Rainer, 41 years old The second issue of the Labor Party, the main opposition force, regularly replaces its leader during parliamentary sessions to control the government, which led to an exciting exchange with the Prime Minister.

The Mail on Sunday newspaper quoted an unnamed lawmaker as saying Reiner “cannot compete” with Johnson’s oratory skills. “But she has other skills that he lacks.”

He describes her as a “socialist grandmother who left school at 16 when she was pregnant and had no qualifications before becoming a social worker,” unlike Johnson, 57, who attended Eton College afterwards to study at the prestigious Oxford University. .

Reiner denounced on Twitter Sanitation Press stressed that “women in politics face gender discrimination and misogyny every day.”

The article sparked outrage across the political spectrum and JJohnson expressed his regret at the “anonymous misogyny” directed at Rainer. On Monday, his spokesman said the conservative leader had called the opposition MP directly to show his support.

“There is no place for misogyny in Parliament. These comments are not acceptedPrime Minister’s spokesman stressed. Johnson warned that there would be retaliation if the sexist comments were identified, which he described as “totally unlikely”.

* With information from AFP and Europa Press.