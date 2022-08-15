Species protection: the curfew for domestic cats ends prematurely

After a three-month curfew to protect endangered bird species, cats are now allowed to roam freely again in Walldorf, Baden-Württemberg. This means that the unique nationwide measure in the Rheinnecker region ends two weeks earlier than planned. gave it Rhein-Neckar district office Kress in a press release a favour. Thanks to the weather conditions, the endangered young larks have developed so far that there is no longer any danger to them, and the authority justified this step. That’s why cats that roam freely out the door are now allowed again.

At the same time, the authority clarified that the original general decree has not been canceled with the current partial change. “Its application will continue until 2025 – from April 1 to August 31,” confirmed the office, against which some cat owners have lodged an objection. A fine of 500 euros was imposed on the bearer. According to the office, his animal was seen hunting near the bird breeding area in the south of the village.

The order came into effect in a very short time in mid-May and caused an uproar nationwide. The county office justifies the free pasture ban by pointing out only 60 breeding areas in the country. Cats pose a great danger to land breeders, who also forage only on land. In Walldorf Sud, there were only three breeding pairs last year. On the other hand, animal rights activists have drawn attention to the predicament of cats, who used to be outdoors. esm / dpa