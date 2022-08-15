Species protection: the curfew for domestic cats ends prematurely

Species protection: the curfew for domestic cats ends prematurely

After a three-month curfew to protect endangered bird species, cats are now allowed to roam freely again in Walldorf, Baden-Württemberg. This means that the unique nationwide measure in the Rheinnecker region ends two weeks earlier than planned. gave it Rhein-Neckar district office Kress in a press release a favour. Thanks to the weather conditions, the endangered young larks have developed so far that there is no longer any danger to them, and the authority justified this step. That’s why cats that roam freely out the door are now allowed again.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.