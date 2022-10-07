Spain wears a high dress to beat Finland

Sergio Lozano, Pablo Ramirez and Chino scored the goals of the Spaniards in the comeback

On Tuesday, Vidal’s team will play Moldova the first match of the 2024 World Cup qualifiers

Spain beat Finland in a friendly match in which Vidal’s men had to dress, to change the outcome, with two very different parts, The first with greater Finns domination and the second with purely Spanish dominance.

ESP ending LINEUPS Spain Jesus Herrero (left), Antonio Perez, Sergio Lozano, Milado and Pablo Ramirez. Didac (PS), Boyes, Raul Gomez, Raya, Adolfo, Paul Pacheco, Chino, Raul Campos and Gordillo also played. Finland Ante Koivumaki (p), Jukka Kitola, Sergey Korsunov, Miko Kitola, and Lacey Lentola. Then came Casper Cangas (P), Henri Alameckotervo, Jaco Alasutari, Toca Bikarinen, Jani Korbela, Justus Kunas, Ole Boelho, Vesa Lilga and Alexei Kilmala. Objectives 0-1. 14 minutes, Tuukka Pikkarainen. 1-1. 28 min, Sergio Lozano. 2-1. Maine 32, Pablo Ramirez. 3-1. 38 minutes, Chinese. the reviewer Fermin Sanchez Molina and Carlos Rodrigo Miguel. They booked Jani Korpela, Tuukka Pikkarainen, Justus Kunnas and Jukka Kytola. wing Municipal Pavilion of Tomiloso Sports City, about 900 fans.

The control exercised by Spain did not find an answer when the ball went out, as Finland looked like a rocky team, with a lot of pressure, What upset the national team?.

With this approach, the chances were, though few Spain, who did not play easily, as the Finns scored much higher. However, Boyes came close to defeating the Finnish goalkeeper, in a one-on-one match, in the eighth minute.

This pressure from the Finns meant that they made their fifth foul in the 13th minute of the match, so from now on any further fouls will be punished with a double penalty, which is why they delayed their streaks. But in one start they took the lead through Tuukka Pikkarainen. Despite touching Jesus Herrero, the ball settled in the net in the 14th minute (0-1).

From here until the end of the first twenty minutes, Spain’s dominance, and its play more than four, more than 3-1, nothing changed the result, despite the chances of Raul Gomez, in the 18th minute, in the same minute as Adolfo. who hit the crossbar and Raul Campos who sent the ball away.

In the second part, Spain, which was dominant, intensified its actions But I couldn’t find the targetuntil the 28th minute, Sergio Lozano, with his great right hand, He beat goalkeeper Casper Cangas (1-1).

The comeback came in the 32nd minute with a good pivotal pass for the starting player Pablo Ramirez, who once again beat the Finnish goalkeeper.

Here the Finns tried to surround the Spanish goal, with Didak successfully diverting two lanes. Raul Gomez, was able to put more distance in the light, in the 35th minute, and in the 35th minute Finland made the fifth foul again.

A ball was filtered by Antonio Perez on Chino, served to the Albacete player to score a great goal, by skillfully defeating the Finnish goalkeeper to the opposite post, in the 38th minute, to widen the difference (3-1).

From here the Finnish team put the game of five, With Henri Alami Cutervaux as a goalkeeperwithout consequences.

Spain plays on Tuesday (20:30). In Alcázar de San Juan vs MoldovaThe first match to qualify for the 2024 World Cup.