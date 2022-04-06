Spain, the main customer of US LNG in Europe

The exports Americans from liquefied natural gas (LNG) set a record in 2021, averaging 9.7 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), According to the post natural gas per month subordinate US Energy Information Administration (EIA). US LNG exports are up 50% from 2020.

The increase in LNG exports from the United States was driven by increased demand both in Europe, where Spain became the main customer of the old continent, and in Asia (particularly in China) and due to the expansion of American liquefaction capacity. in 2021. Liquefaction at the six LNG export terminals in the United States averaged 102% of plate capacity and 89% of maximum capacity, according to EIA estimates.

In 2021, US exports of LNG to Asia increased by 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (51%). Last year, the United States became Asia’s third largest supplier of LNG, accounting for 12% of all LNG imports to Asia, after Australia (29%) and Qatar (21%), according to EIA estimates. Sidegas.

South Korea and China came close to being the main destinations for LNG exports from the United States, averaging 1.2 billion cubic feet per day each. The increase in US LNG exports to China (by 0.6 billion cubic feet per day) was the largest among all destinations for US LNG exports last year.

Since China reduced tariffs on US imports of LNG from 25% to 10% in 2019, US imports of LNG to China have increased. Japan was the third largest importer of LNG from the United States in 2021, at 1.0 billion cubic feet per day. Combined, these three countries accounted for 35% of all US LNG exports in 2021.

liquefied natural gas

European countries (including Turkey) were the destination of 3.3 billion cubic feet per day of imported LNG from the United States during 2021, an increase of 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (32%) compared to 2020. LNG exports increased From the United States to Europe. In March and April 2021 after a cold winter in Europe, which significantly reduced the natural gas stored in the region. Liquefied natural gas exports from the United States to Europe declined in the following months, as higher spot prices in Asia attracted larger amounts of flexible U.S. LNG supplies to Asia.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, US LNG exports to Europe increased again, as natural gas storage stocks in Europe remained low and spot prices for natural gas in Europe exceeded those in Asia. The United States exported 6.7 billion cubic feet/day of LNG to Europe in December 2021, a record volume that has since been broken in both January and February 2022. For the year as a whole, Spain was the main destination for LNG exports to Europe.

LNG exports from the United States to Brazil increased by 0.5 billion cubic feet per day in 2021 compared to 2020, with an annual average of 0.8 billion cubic feet per day. Last year, Brazil experienced its worst drought in more than 90 years, which limited hydroelectric generation and led to increased consumption of natural gas for electricity generation.

source: Jose A. Roca / The Energy Newspaper

Reference article: https://elperiodicodelaenergia.com/espana-principal-cliente-europeo-del-gnl-de-eeuu/