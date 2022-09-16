Spain supports Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO

France Press agency

On Thursday, the Spanish parliament ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, Despite divisions on the issue within his left-wing government.

“The plenary session of Congress gives its mandate to sign NATO protocols on the accession of the Kingdom of Sweden and the Republic of Finland,” Palacio de la Moncloa wrote on Twitter.

The 350-member council approved the expansion of the transatlantic alliance to include the two northern European countries by 290 votes to 11 against, with 47 abstentions. This measure was supported by the ruling Socialist Party, Although his left-wing coalition partner, Podemos, abstained.

This party has been highly critical of arms shipments to Ukraine and has made no secret of its distrust of NATO and its request for member states to increase their defense budgets. The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February triggered the request of Sweden and Finland To join the alliance, ending decades of military non-alignment.

All 30 members of NATO must agree to accept Finland and Sweden. According to the NATO list, only five member states have yet formally accepted the two countries’ membership: the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Portugal, Slovakia and Turkey.

