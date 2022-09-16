Spain returns to Finland and goes to the semi-finals of the European Basketball Championship



The team was losing by 15 points before the break and came back after an amazing third quarter



Spain will fight for the medals as it did in the last 11 European Basketball Championships, an event we haven’t missed since 1997



Willie Hernangomez, with 27 points, and Rudy Fernandez with five steals and three-pointers in the last minutes, were the top players.

Spain did it again After an amazing comeback, they qualified for the Eurobasket semi-finals. In a fiercely contested match, The national team beat Finland 100-90, after losing a lot of the game.

Our country started the match well and advanced 8-2. But the Finns immediately showed why they were one of the surprises of the tournament and turned it around. And they did it in a few minutes when their superstar, Laurie Markkanen, wasn’t on the field. The first quarter ended with 19-32.

The second quarter went the same way and with three minutes left to the break, the Finns achieved their maximum advantage with 33-48. A final pressure from the Spaniards left the score at 43-52.

I’ll be back after the break

After the break, Spain made a big comeback, showing the determination and success that he brought here. With 30-15, he turned the score and started the final quarter with a 73-67 lead.

The last 10 minutes were very exciting, as happened with Lithuania in the round of 16. Three minutes from the end, the Finns fell by only two points (84-82). And from there, suffer. two steals and Two of the Stratospheric Trios by Rudy Fernandez They were key in those last minutes.

The best thing about the game was Willie Hernangomez has 27 points and Rudy, who stole five balls plus the hat-trick. The other Hernangomez also recovered his senses and finished the match with 14 points. Lorenzo Brown did not score as much as he scored against Lithuania but he made one assist and finished with 10 assists.

Spain will fight for medals