Spain made its debut by defeating Finland in the European Championships

The European Championship Couldn’t start out better for Spain. A victory, a good match and a comeback to boost the confidence of Jorge Velda’s men. so what Finland Advance in the first minute of play. Salestrom took advantage of a resounding defensive blunder to put the North ahead, but since then the national team has dominated the match and managed to turn it around. Paredes and Itana scored the goals that led them to lead the scoreboard before the break, locking in Lucia Garcia and Mariona in the second half.

. started Euro 2022 From England with Spain needing to hit the table to show that this team is bigger than Alexia Putillas s Jennifer Handsome. Without the Ballon d’Or and the top scorer out due to injury, our women needed to back up the favors they’ve gained on the field in recent years with a win.

She left Vileda in search of the first victory in the continental tournament in which her daughters, favourites, with Sandra Banos in goal, accompanied. OnaBatlle, Irene Paredes, Mabe Lyon s Laila Wahabi. In the center of the field put the selected Patri Guijarro, Aitana Ponmatti And the Irene Guerrero, While the attack was carried out by a three-pronged spear composed of Lucia Garcia, Mario s Esther.

But the game couldn’t get any worse for us. Paredes and Mabe fell asleep and let the ball get in salestrom, Who knew very well against Panos. The Barcelona goalkeeper could do nothing to prevent the Finns from taking the lead in the first minute of play.

Spain reacted well and started looking for an equaliser. A goal came from a corner kick with a header from Irene Paredes of setting the tables. Minutes later, before the break, it’s noon Etana To invent a big head it ended up in the back of the net, in the middle of Mabe.

Already in the second part, Lucia Garcia Lay the ground between them on the scoreboard. Once again Mabe seemed to attend. close tag mariona That converted a penalty in the opponent and put the final 4-1. The women add the first three points and they face Germany next Tuesday, on the second day of Group B.