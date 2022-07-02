Spain is looking for fifth place against Australia at the end of the World Cup

The Spanish women’s water polo team Saturday refuses to participate in World Cup in Budapest with the duel for the fifth place (Fifth evening) Reverse Australia. The Miki Oka girls will try to finish the tournament in the best possible way to also work for the future, with the European Championships in Split approaching in August.

Spain responded with the utmost professionalism in the confrontation against it France Last Thursday, the battle for fifth place began. The Spaniards went to stop the defeat in front of United State In the quarter-finals to start a two-match challenge with passion in search of the best possible position. Now comes the second, with the Australians as contenders.

Only in the three world events in which he rose to the podium (Barcelona 2013 with gold, Budapest 2017 and Gwangju 2019 with silver) did the team finish fifth in the world, a milestone that it will try to achieve on this occasion, despite the lack of medals at stake. wait Australia , A contender specifically in the final to win this world title in 2013, although in a completely different match.

Indeed, Spain defeated Australia 15-9 at the last Tokyo Olympics, although the “Australian” team has since renewed: half of its players did not attend the Japanese event. The Australian lost to Hungary 7-6 in the quarter-finals.

Spain will try to show a good defensive tone to bid farewell to the tournament with good feelings. The team took a step forward in this regard in the previous match against France, the opponent against whom Spain’s attack escalated during the second half, after the first half more. at that meeting, Mickey Goose He tried to distribute minutes to his players, a management that is expected to continue on Saturday in what will be the team’s farewell to the World Cup in Budapest.