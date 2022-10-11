Spain, for its 10th consecutive victory against Finland

For the twenty-first time in a row, the national team is among the top eight on the continent. The opponent in the quarter-finals will be Finland, a team against which Spain has accumulated nine consecutive victories and has not lost against since 1967.

Spain and Finland The faces were seen on 17 occasions with a 15-2 balance clearly in favor of the national team. This Tuesday at 5:15 pm (4:15 pm in the Canary Islands) and living in Quatro, the national team is seeking to prolong its dominance over the Finnish national team, but it will not be in a simple circumstance due to the difficulty and tension. That some quarters definitively entail in Eurobasket.

Since 1967, Spain has not given up on what will be its rival tomorrow, and since then, it has achieved nine consecutive victories. There were only two defeats against Finland in a continental championship and they were in the 1960s: 1967 and one in 1963.

The last match against the Scandinavian country dates back to 2013, in the second stage of the Eurobasket that year in which Spain won 82-56, working its way to bronze in that edition. The only team member who was present at that incident was Rudy Fernandez. In fact, it will be the first Spain and Finland in the era of Scariolo.

The national team also knows what it means to beat Finland on German soil, as it also won the 1972 Olympics ahead of the Olympics by 90-71.

La Familia’s move to the quarter-finals was exciting due to the huge victory over Lithuania, but it was also historic. Spain broke the Soviet Union’s record by placing it among the top eight teams in Europe for the 21st consecutive time.

After changing the format and inclusion of the quarter-finals, the national team has participated 16 times – 17 with this Tuesday – having reached the semi-finals in the past 10 years in a row. Spain does not know what it means to be eliminated from the top four teams in Europe since 1999.