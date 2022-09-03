Spain defends second place…

Great Britain is one step away from a historic double victory at FIM ISDE. At the Junior World Cup, Finland took a partial victory on day five. However, it is defending champion, Italy, who comes on day six as race leader and favorites for the most consecutive wins in the category.

And Josep Garcia is still solid Leader in Scratch and has victory in hand, although he had a fall today and with a 3 percent drop, Italian Andrea Verona took the partial win as the fastest on day five.

ISDE France





The fifth day of the race saw Great Britain Put a virtual hand on the World Cup Trophy. Nearly seventy years since they last won the ISDE in 1953, the Brits have been ahead by four minutes and twenty-two seconds with only the crossover qualifying remaining.

And theSpain (Josep Garcia, Marc Sans, Jaume Petreio, Bernat Cortes) They gained more time over Italy and held second place, forty-five seconds behind the Italians.

According to ISDE tradition, Day 5 marks the last day of enduro riding before the final motocross test. Sometimes it’s a less difficult day but this time it wasn’t, and in the terrain used in the world championship the drivers had a long and hard day, doing some of the same stages as on Thursday with some new ones.

continuation of his plan Great Britain, unbeaten since day two, returned to the top of the World Cup standings on day five. That yes, by a margin of less than thirteen seconds indicating that they sought to manage their overall leadership.

Spain and Italy continued Their battle with both countries trying to improve their chances of getting second place before day six. Spain had the advantage, moving away from second place, and Italy in third.

France has one of its best days at FIM ISDE, and also presses Italy all day. After just five seconds off fourth, they were pleased with their effort as they protected their position in fourth overall.

Sweden was fifth Best on the fifth day, before the United States and Finland. In the general classification, the United States will have to keep an eye on Sweden, as it has only a fifty-one-second advantage.

Carpentry

Finland wins On the fifth day of the Junior World Cup on the fifth day of the ISDE.

Breaking the winning streakItaly In the junior category, Finland’s turn to finish one day was at the top of the schedule. Close to beating the Italians on day four, the Finns managed a 33-second margin of victory on the penultimate day of ISDE.

“Italy has been great Ronnie Keaton (Honda) said: Strong this week, so it’s good to get a win against them. “ISDE has been really good so far with some amazing stages. We can’t wait to finish it at the highest level.”

Australia also had a good day, to finish second behind Finland in second place for the day in Junior. Despite having to finish third, Italy dominates the overall lead in the Junior World Cup. The defending champions have a healthy lead of one minute and forty-seven seconds over Finland, which heads into the last cross-country event on Day 6.

Australia remains third in the overall standings, more than four minutes ahead of Great Britain in fourth. Spain (Fontova, Pando, Botella) completed the top five.

girls

Britain is ready For the historic victory in the FIM ISDE Women’s World Cup. The penultimate day of ISDE ended with Great Britain in the lead firmly in the women’s, after taking the lead on day four leaving the leading United States without their fastest driver, Brandy Richards.

Winning on the fifth day The English extended their overall lead by nearly fourteen minutes over their nearest rival, France. Thus Great Britain is approaching its first Women’s World Cup victory, along with another World Cup victory, a first in the modern era.

The fifth day was another difficult day Races at ISDE. Continuing to push from the women’s competition, Great Britain saw Jane Daniels (fictional) topping the girls’ singles rankings to help her win by two minutes and twenty-eight seconds over France. Australia beat Sweden to take third place.

“It feels good to arrive At the end of the fifth day, Daniels said. “It’s been a tough week both mentally and physically, but the end is on the horizon. It’s hard to think of victory so far, so let’s get through Day 6 safely and see what happens.”

Our girls are from Spain (Badia, Esteban and Calvo) continue their march towards the finish line with sixth place, and Mireia Badia also takes third place in the girls’ schedule.