Spain crush Finland and close its European qualifiers

Madrid, 22 (European press)

The Spanish national futsal team won (2-7) on Saturday over Finland in the last qualifying match for the European Championship 2023, and it will be in the fourth final of the continental championship, where it will defend the title that was achieved in the first two editions.

The women of Claudia Pons settled their visit to Finland in a match that started in an unbeatable fashion, but the locals refused to throw in the towel. It took only 24 seconds for Spain to open the box, and without their opponents touching the ball, Fine Sotilo scored the first goal with a left-footed shot. Three minutes later, Vane Sotelo did herself a second and in less than a minute another two minutes arrived. The first was by Ale de Paz and the second by Lauermaa on his own goal.

Finland did not surrender and after a while adjusted its defense and was able to take a step forward. Lind’s goal, after a Spanish defensive hesitation, gave him wings. The locals started playing their best minutes and in another group the score was 2-4, and so did Lind. This time it was Claudia Ponce who had to ask for a timeout, and that was also effective. Soon after returning to the track, Danny made it 2-5, which gave some peace of mind and the break was reached.

The second period started like the first, Maite cut off Finn’s play, led a counter-kick and gave Fine Sotilo 2-6. But the goal did not change the plans of Finland which moved the match to a more physical ground where they were more comfortable, but they failed to bridge the gap and Spain concluded the match with the seventh and final goal of Mighty Mathieu’s work.