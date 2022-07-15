Spain beats Australia and is already in the semi-finals

The Spain national under-17 women’s team He is following the men’s lead and has just reached the semi-finals of the World Cup which is taking place these days in Hungary. Spain beat 51-62 to Australia He will be looking for a place in the Grand Final next Saturday against the winner of France and Germany Which is disputed this afternoon.

Team Christina Cantro Bow to the great party Awa FamWho finished the team with 12 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists and 29 PIR in 38 minutes.

Judith Valero (12) and Ayana Martin (10) also reached ten points and Carla Vegas He contributed nine goals to complete the attack of Spain, which was more accurate in shooting than its opponent, very weak in threes (1/12), free throws (21/60) and two (20/48).

The Spanish team put their victory on the right track in the first two quarters (19-14 and 19-10). Then, despite the attempts of the “Australian” team, he knew how to make the most of, manage his advantage and join the fight for medals.

SpainFrom 3-4, he took the lead and didn’t give up. He started to open a gap (13-6) though Australia He answered, three times followed by Vegas They let him close the opening quarter with 19-14.

Extend the lead per second with a basket of Awa Famwho had already had eight points and seven rebounds before the break, came back from the locker room thanks to the intensity, agility of his game and the accuracy that gave him a clear win.

The men’s under-17 team won the silver medal in the World Cup a few days ago after losing in the final United State.

