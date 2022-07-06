Spain, Australia, USA and Serbia in the World Cup quarter-finals

Malaga, 6 July. The Round of 16 of the FIBA ​​U-17 World Championships determines some cross-sections in the quarter-finals; Spain vs Australia (9:00 pm), USA vs Serbia, France vs Slovenia, Lithuania vs Poland.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup in Malaga province paves the way for the final stage, which will take place in Carpina, with the quarter-final match starting on Friday at 1:00pm.

Spain against Canada showed why it is the biggest contender for the title by winning 87-63, and is increasingly finding its peak, and meets Australia in the quarter-finals – at 9:00 pm – who beat Lebanon in the round of 16 match. .

The United States, favorites to retain the championship title, will play Serbia at 3:30 pm after leaving Egypt and the Dominican Republic respectively.

The match between France and Slovenia will be ahead of the Spain match, as it will take place at 6:30 pm, and Lithuania and Poland will open on Friday.

Japan, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Canada, Lebanon, New Zealand and Mali are the show’s 9-16 centers, also Thursday, although at the Alhaurín de la Torre stadium. EFE

