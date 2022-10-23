Spain already knows its World Cup rivals in Australia and New Zealand

The Spanish team already knows the opponents they will face in the World Cup group stage in Australia and New Zealand, which will play next summer. The red team, which started from the seed pot, was placed in Group C, whose matches will be played in New Zealand, and will face Costa Rica and Japan.





That ball for the Spanish national team was the first ball to come out after the hosts of New Zealand and Australia. He will make his debut on July 21 in Wellington against Costa Rica, the same contender who made their debut at the 2015 World Cup in Canada, in a 1-1 draw. Spain’s second match will be on July 26 at Eden Park in Auckland against C3 Zambia, the unparalleled World Cup newcomer team, and the group stage will end on July 31, again in Wellington against a strong competitor such as Japan. Champion in 2011 and second place in the World Cup in Canada in 2015, and a silver medal in the London Olympics in 2012.

If he qualifies, he will not move from New Zealand to the final

The two teams are divided into eight groups of four, with the first two teams securing a ticket to the Round of 16. Spain was fortunate to join a group that allows them to play the entire tournament in New Zealand (round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals) without having to travel to the final, which will be held in Sydney on August 20.

Spain’s third participation in the World Cup

The match in Australia and New Zealand will be Spain’s third World Cup. His first appearance was in 2015 in Canada, where he fell in the group stage and caused the dismissal of Ignacio Quereda. The team was practically unprepared for the date with friendlies and was the last pick to land on the other side of the Atlantic. Four years later, with Jorge Vilda on the bench, Spain managed to get past the group stage, but fell to the first knockout round of the Round of 16 against the United States, which would have ended with them being declared champion for the second time in a row. .

The Tazuni penguin is the official mascot for the 2023 World Cup FIFA

In this third World Cup event, the Spanish national team arrives immersed in one of the worst crises they have ever experienced, with 15 of the best footballers outside the team While demanding improvements in the selection and departure of coach Jorge Vilda. But the coach, who attended the draw today in New Zealand, refuses to resign, with the support of a federation that has shown him their full support.





The draw took place in Auckland, New Zealand at 8:30 a.m. Spanish time. The time difference in particular will be one of the biggest hurdles European teams will face during the World Cup, and one of the reasons why TV operators on the Old Continent have not made attractive bids to acquire TV rights in the continent. Competition. FIFA this week urged audiovisual platforms to “Pay what you deserve in women’s football” After announcing their rejection of the bids received for being too low.





In the rest of the groups, there will be a confrontation between Barcelona’s players in Group A. Anna Maria Kronogorsevich, where she will face Switzerland’s Ingrid Engin and Norway’s Caroline Graham Hansen. They both share Group A with hosts New Zealand and the Philippines newcomer. Fridolina Rulfo will play for Sweden against South Africa, Italy and Argentina.

England’s Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh were placed in Group D, along with Denmark, China and the fourth team to be eliminated from the playoffs that will determine the last three places. Finally, Nigeria led by Assisat Oshoala will play against Canada, Ireland and hosts Australia. Brazil, led by Jesse Ferreira, will face France, Jamaica and one last team to decide in the play-off.





The 2023 World Cup will be the first to be played with 32 teams, increasing the number of participants compared to the 24 teams that have qualified so far. This is not the only new tournament being held for the first time in the Southern Hemisphere and hosted by two countries. Starting on July 20 and ending on August 20, Australia and New Zealand are preparing for the World Cup where the indigenous culture of these countries will be very present, as reflected in the beautiful raffle draw, which was presided over by the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern.





Filda: “Japan is the rival to be beat”

Spanish coach Jorge Velda evaluated the New Zealand draw. He noted that Japan, the contender against whom they will meet in November in a friendly match, are the “enemy that must be beaten beforehand” in their “relationship game”. Regarding Costa Rica, go to competitive “ticas”. “They didn’t win the 2015 World Cup in Canada.” Regarding Zambia, he highlighted his “extraordinary offensive potential” and noted that his duty was “to order”.