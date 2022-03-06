Space wings, head bush

(Mr). Match winner Stefan Bosch accepted his teammates’ congratulations with a smile, while David Raum rejoiced at the “wonderful and disgusting victory”. After the next three against their favorite opponent, TSG Hoffenheim is still en route to the Champions League, with a 1-0 win (0-0) in 1. Sebastian Hoeness’s side jumped to fourth in the table.

“It was a deserved win, we could have scored several more goals,” the Hoffenheim Chamber told DAZN. With his cross, which steered Bosch to victory (61), the national player played a crucial role in TSG’s eighth win in a row against Cologne: “We had to work hard for it, you won’t get anything for free in Cologne. We’re glad we extracted This thing is from here.”

For Cologne, on the other hand, it was a setback in the race for international places, and FC is eighth with 36 points. Top scorer Anthony Modeste said: “We have to keep going, but we still played a good game. We had chances, but it didn’t work out. There are days when the ball doesn’t get in.”

Cologne’s last league success came against Hoffenheim in April 2015 – when current captain Jonas Hector scored the winning goal. Hector was absent on Sunday, and the former national player had signed up in the morning for personal reasons.