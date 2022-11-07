Space is narrowing – for nature and people

Although this is a legal trail, it is only intended for pedestrians and not cyclists. Photo: Photo: PD

Guides Stephanie Voyshard (ALG/Zug), Anna Spicha (SP/Zug, in Cantonal Assembly until December 2021), Hans Baumgartner (Mette/Cham), Martin Zimmermann (GLP/Bar), Adrian Moss (FDP/Zug) and Andreas Hürlimann (ALG / Steinhausen) The Government Council is open to the public in connection with the objective. They call on the government to create sufficient human and financial resources to protect the Zug forests and nature reserves.

The Government Council wrote in its report that “official efforts made so far are no longer sufficient to ensure conflict-free coexistence and protect sensitive habitats and species.”

The Environmental Police implemented the “Natura” campaign.

The problem of pressure on local recreation areas in Zug has been known for a long time. In recent decades the canton has dealt with this matter in different ways, as control measures have been implemented in nature reserves. The focus was mostly on signage.

Finally, at the beginning of the 90s, the need for a local presence to complement the signs was recognized. Primarily to inform the population, but also to enforce protection regulations.

The then Environmental and Administrative Police implemented the “Natura” campaign in consultation with the Office of Space and Transportation (at that time the Office of Spatial Planning). The purpose was to ensure presence and information on the site and enforce security regulations. However, this environmental and administrative police only existed for a few years.

The problems persisted. Finally, in 2009, the concept of “Supervision and Information in Cantonal Protected Areas” was introduced. Named for the security assistants who were directed exclusively towards the controls in public places.

Recovery pressure continues to rise

Hikers, joggers, motorcyclists, e-bikes, mushroom pickers, berry pickers, walkers with or without a dog – they are all looking for relaxation or activity in the natural woodland space. Although caring for and enjoying the jungle are positive things, the problematic side effects pile up. For example, negative feedback from forest owners, foresters in areas or passers-by.

Incidents such as littering, popping up of footpaths and bike paths, illegal driving on forest trails, or ignoring entry bans on nature reserves were mentioned. In its 2020 report, the Forestry Stewardship concluded that action is needed, currently in the Diersbach and Reuswald regions.

According to the government council, the increased use of security assistants in these areas leads to additional annual costs of about 15,000 francs. This expansion of the purchased service leads to about a tenth of additional job proportions in the Zug Police.

According to the government council, forest stewardship is “a convenient tool to meet and follow the interests of various stakeholder groups (eg landowners, those looking for relaxation or fishermen).”

Strengthening control in sensitive areas

In addition, forest stewardship should be used in other forest areas with strong relaxation pressure or environmental sensitivity, especially in the evenings and weekends. For example in the regions of Zugerberg-Walchwilerberg and Raten-Gottschalkenberg-St.Jost or Gutschwald and Türlistock. This, in turn, causes costs of about 60 thousand francs per year. The Office of Forest and Wildlife requires an additional 30 percent of jobs for coordination and support.

The government realizes that adjustments are needed to improve the situation. She also wants to use and expand upon tried and tested methods. For example, signals and information. It is not available for free. The government expects an additional 50 percent of jobs in the forest, wildlife, spatial planning and transportation departments. The hypothesis should be explained extensively.