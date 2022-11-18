Space for cyclists is scarce in Cham – New concepts needed – Cham region – News

by Johannes Schedermeyer

Sham.The Bündnis Radentscheid Bayern team has collected signatures across Bavaria to promote better cycling. 80 of these were handed over to Mayor Martin Stoeber at Cham City Hall. Cham is also a member of the Bicycle Friendly Municipality working group. The mayor and his advisors know how far the balance between theoretical will and practical implementation can be.

################

### #### ########## #### ### ###### ############# ### ### ############ ## #### ###### ### #### ## ######### ### ### ## # ## ####.### ######## ###, #### ### ############### ### ## #### ### # ##### ##### ##### ### ### ##### ######### ####### ### ##### ###### ###### ### #### ##### ################## ### ###### # “,” #### ####### ###### (###) ## ##### ######### ######## ## ############## ### ####### ### #### #### #### ### ########: ### ### ####### ######################### ################### ##### ### ### ####### ############ ###### ### ##### ###### ###### ### ## ### ######## ######## ### ### ### ######### ## # ############### ######## ###### #######”, ####### ##### # ######## (###).

### ####### ####### ###### ### ### #### ### ### ### ###### # #### ############## ## ######### #### ##### ####### ### # # ## ####### ######### ### ############ ####### #######”,# ###### #### ####### (#####).

## ########## ## ### ####### ##### ### ########### ####### # ###### ### #### ### ######## ## ### ################, ## # # ############## ###### #### #### ### ######### ######## ## #####.

######### ######## (### #####) #### ##### ######## ### ### ######## ######: “### ######## ### ##### ### ### ###### ### ########################### ###### ######### ### ## ## ### ## ####### ### ######### ####### ## ### ########## #### ## ############ ########## ####.”## ##### ######## ##### ######### ## ######, ##### # ## ####### ## ######### ###### ########## ###### ######### ##, ### #### ##### ###### #### ## ##### #### @ #### – ######## ###. ## “## ###### ######## (#### #############).”

### ### ### ### ############## ### ###### ###### ## ### #### ##############. ### ###### ######### ### ############## ##########, #### # ## #########, ### ####### ### ### ######### ### ### ##### # # #######.

###### ############# ###### ####### ### ##### ####### ## # ##### ######## ###### ###### ############ ### ##### #### # ###### ######## ###### ###### ######. “## #### ### #### ## ###### ####### ########”, #### ##, ### # #### ##### ########## ### ###### ###### ### ############ # #############################. ########## ##### #### ############# ### #####, ######### # # ### ####### ######### ### ### ############ ######## ### # # #########, ### ####### #### ## #### ### #### ## #####.

###################################. ######## #### #### ############# ### ############# ##### ### #### ####### ### ### ##### ######. ## ### ######## ## ############ ########## ### ## ##### ### ############## ####### ### ######## ###### ######## #### ####### ######. ## ######### ########## #### ### ### #### ## ###### ####### ###### ############# ####### ### ### ######## ### #### ### ######. ##### ###### ##### ########## ### ###### ### ######### ### ############################, ################## ## # .

#####################

###### ####### ########## ### ####### – ####### ### ###### ###########: “################, #################### ## # #, ### ##### ###### ### ##### ################ #### ## # # ########### ########## ######.”##### ####### ####### # ### ### #### ### ####### ########### ## ####### #####, ## # # ###########################. “## #### ####, ## ##### ### ##### ########## ##### ##### ### ####### ####: ######### ### ########### ### ########, ### #################### ######## #### ### #####, #### #### ### #### ### ####### #### ########### #### #### ### ###### #### ### ########.### ##### ## #####, #### ### #### ###### # ## ### ######## ###”, #############.

## ### ################# #### ## ######## ## ### ######### # ##### ### ## ### ########### ### ####### #### ########, ## #################, #### – ################. ###### #### #### ### ########### #######. #### ## #### ## ###### ########## #### #####, ### ######### ############.



You can find more articles from this section under Cham.