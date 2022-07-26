Sovereign group denounces celebration of Puerto Rico’s constitution

The President asserted: “Because of the ELA, Puerto Rico is subject to the Board of Financial Supervision appointed by the United States Congress, under the authority conferred by the territorial clause of that country’s constitution, which discloses our colonial status.” From MUS, Maria de Lourdes Guzman.

The Sovereign Leader asserted that it was this fiscal council that set aside our budget for delivery to vulture bondholders, impoverishing the country and throwing tens of thousands of citizens into mass emigration.

“They have condemned us to pay illegitimate and unsustainable debts that will make the lives of thousands of Puerto Ricans more dangerous, who have already suffered from the effects of the recession that the country has experienced for more than a decade,” Guzman said. .

He criticized that the legislature, which is controlled by the People’s Democratic Party (PPD), is investing resources in lavish work in the Capitol, in San Juan, because “the colony should not be celebrated, but fought.”

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that under the Anti-Terrorism Act, which was established on July 25, 1952, about half of Puerto Ricans live below poverty levels.

The history coincides with the United States’ invasion of this Caribbean nation in 1898 and with the police assassination in 1978, in apparent collusion with the FBI, of young independence fighters Arnaldo Rosado Dario Rosado and Carlos Soto. I arrived.

It is time to make our voices heard and demand decolonization; It is time to demand that the United States assume its responsibility as the power that invaded us 124 years ago.

Guzmán emphasized that Washington “has prevented us from developing our capabilities and used us to achieve its interests, so this is not a time for celebration, but a time for indignation; the colony is not celebrated, it is fought.”

ode / nrm