Southgate against the idea of ​​a Netflix documentary about England’s World Cup family

The England coach sees him as a distraction: “I would be surprised if the players were interested in that. They should focus on football.”

London (England) 07/11/2021 – Euro 2020 / Italy-England / UEFA Images / Image Sport Pictured: Gareth Southgate-Bukayo Saka

England manager Gareth Southgate has warned his players and their families that he does not want them to be involved in the filming of documentaries set during the World Cup.

It is written by the Guardian, which specifies that the players’ families have been approached by a production company to participate in a TV series to be broadcast on Netflix. This TV series aims to follow the families of the English players before and during the tournament in Qatar. Southgate doesn’t want to know: He sees this project as a potential distraction.

“I would be surprised if the players were interested in this, because they should focus on football. In Russia and the European Championship the focus was on the players and everything they do. We never had problems.”

Indeed, in the group of Englishmen – even at the World Cup in Russia, the Europeans were unable to because of Covid – The Wags (which Southgate does not like to call) families were always very involved. A balance in this sense has been found with the new Technical Commissioner. However, this project, for the English technician, would destroy an ecosystem that has been operating wonderfully for years.