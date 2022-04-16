Southampton vs. Arsenal: English Premier League Match Live Streaming, TV Channel, Watch Online, Time, Odds

After the defeat to Chelsea last week raised the specter else After a 9-0 defeat to Ralph Hessenhuttl’s side, Southampton will seek victory once again as they host Arsenal at St Mary’s on Saturday. They are not the only team that needs a decent recovery.

Arsenal’s successive defeats leave little room for further swing as they battle Tottenham for fourth place. When they blast off on the south coast, Arsenal could have a six-point lead to catch up with their north London rival. Here’s how to watch the game and what you need to know:

Date: Saturday 16th April | time: 10:00 Eastern time

location: St Mary’s – Southampton, United Kingdom

TV and Live Broadcasting: Peacock Award

coincidence: Southampton +270; draw +260; Arsenal -105 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Southampton: And the 6-0 defeat against Chelsea last week continued a frustrating streak for the Saints, who have collected only one point in the Premier League since the beginning of March, as they conceded 15 goals in five games. With a long stay guaranteed but chances of a place in Europe dashed, there could be little valuable motive for Hasenhuttl’s forces, who similarly crossed the finish line last season.

Each Premier League seat is worth more than £1m in prize money alone, but will that be enough to convince Southampton to file a belated indictment? There is at least one full team to choose from, although Hasenhuttl reported “a minor problem or two” in his press conference on Thursday.

Arsenal: Saturday’s moderate defeat to Brighton may have been a time when the wheels have fallen in an impressive season, Emirates’ surprisingly mild response to a performance lacking character and tactical cleverness on the part of Mikel Arteta, expecting to see Thomas Partey join Kieran Tierney. Sidelines for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka looks awkward as a left-back although he prefers the normal play of Nuno Tavares. Alexandre Lacazette seems to be sticking to the starting role by default.

Arteta said: “I think you will see two teams suffering, we are tired after losing the last two games and we want to perform and win. I am sure they will want to do the same after the defeat at home.”

The dire need for an Arsenal win could be enough to start the day in what could be a tough game for both players and spectators. Choose: Southampton 1, Arsenal 2