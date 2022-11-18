Sonic introduces his team in the trailer for the new Netflix series, Sonic Prime!

Netflix (also in Italian) has released the full official trailer for Sonic PrimeThe New animated series about the character Taken from the SEGA video game that will hit the streaming service this December. In these new images that the entertainment giant offers us, we know better the team that will accompany the hero.

The video reveals the details of the story of the upcoming animated series b An expanded look at a new universe, Shattered Universe, and variants of the familiar Sonic crew. An interesting appearance from Sonic’s classic nemesis, Shadow, also makes an appearance at the end of the trailer, appearing to help Sonic on his mission in an interesting twist.

To voice the protagonist, Sonic, is Devin Christian Mack, who will be the second black actor to voice the character after Jaleel White. The rest of the voice cast consists of Shannon Chan-Kent, Ashley Ball, Brian Drummond, Vincent Tong, Kazumi Evans, Ian Hanlin, and Adam Norada.

sonic prime, Its release date is set for December 15th, will continue the contemporary trend of the multiverse in the various franchises that have developed in recent years. 2018 sony animated movie, Spider-Man: Into a New Worldwas the first to offer this type of multiverse adventure and helped audiences prepare for the introduction of the multiverse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with products like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home And the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Outside of superhero franchises, think about it Everything everywhere at once From A24 to introduce the theme in independent cinema and to push the idea of ​​a creative multiverse to the big screen, they created a creative multiverse movie, which was also moving and funny.

What do you think? Are you interested in this new series? Please let us know with a comment! In the meantime, we take the opportunity to remind you of this Netflix made a deal With so many Japanese animation studios, so we can expect a lot of original anime to come out in the near future.