Some writers of The Witcher on Netflix ‘mocked books and video games’

When was the amendment submitted? Netflix from epic the magicianAbove all, the son of the franchise’s hugely successful video game franchise, model Lauren S. Hissrich has been pretty clear: She’s talked about reading Inspired by the books of Andrzej Sapkowski And the No to video games By CD Projekt RED.

For this, you will remember that Season 1 was trying this be very loyal for literary work. Which can not be said – sure – from the secondwhere the “poetic” licenses of screenwriters have taken far directions, in different contexts and the events of some of the main characters, than those that appear in the books (which you find on amazon).

This raised eyebrows, especially after the vision expressed by Hissrich, who wanted it to be a series close to Andrzej Sapkowski’s work.

But, as I mentioned today before Redanian المخابرات intelligencebehind The decision to stay away from books There may be more than one stylistic choice. There will, in fact, be the question that Many writers don’t like Sapkowski’s books at all (nor the CD Projekt video games that gave the franchise so much fame), so much so that they were said to have mocked it.

Anya Chalotra and Henry Cavill in The Witcher

Revealed by the former screenwriter Bou Demayowho conducted a Q&A session on his Instagram profile, revealed this behind the scenes on the production the magician.

The writer who worked on it nightmare wolf And two episodes in the main series are explained:

“I worked on a show – I mean the magician – where is she Some writers weren’t fans or even books and video games they hated at allto the point where They also laughed at her original article. and the A recipe for disaster And for low morale. […] You have to respect the work before you are allowed to add anything to his legacy.”

It is also true that since DeMayo has worked in the magicianmany of the names in the script have been changed, so it’s also possible that people who mocked other works – including those who gave birth to Geralt, i.e. Sapkowski’s short stories and novels – are no longer part of the team.

Anyway, we’ll find out soon The third season of The Witcherwhich will arrive within next summer.

The series stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, and is surrounded by Freya Allan (Siri) and Anya Chalotra (Yeniver).

And if you want to approach the epic starting with the books, We direct you to read them in the correct order.