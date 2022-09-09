Some log cabins in Australia with minimalist design and stunning views – perfect / News

In the Governorate Australian of victory It extends over a vast wilderness area that forms part of The Aboriginal Cultural Landscape of Gariwerd, or Grampians. Its unique landscape and culture, and the biodiversity it maintains, allowed it to be declared a Grampian Mountains National Park in 1984.

A place for hiking and connecting with nature, in the heart of this natural park It is the best known path Grampians Peaks Path (GPT)trail 160 km to dive in The most beautiful corners of these mountainsLike difficult or sudden mountains, so are the rich Indigenous culture from cities Jardwadjali s Gap and Rongthe peoples who have lived on these lands for thousands of years.

Cabins are designed with their surroundings in mind

to give shelter To the many hikers who walk the Grampians Peak Trail, Gardens win overthe entity that manages the national parks in the region, has decided to create a series of Wooden cabins along the way With the function of a refuge for hikers, service kiosks and camping cabins.



side / Leah Balagopal



One of the small cabins / Leah Balagopal

In total, installed 10 chalets Along its path is supplemented by platforms for camping. Parks Victoria has defined its mission based on several aspects: SiteThe Glorify the landscape From Gariwerd (Grampians) as hero, recognition and Terrain diversityadopting the design in harmony with nature remote control. multidisciplinary design firm, McGregor CoxallHe was responsible for carrying out the design, interior distribution and landscape architecture. Architecture studios Noxon Giffen and OPS Engineers have also collaborated.



Cabin access / Leah Balagopal

To carry out this task, It was necessary to dive into the national park to get acquainted with different places and meditate on different climatic conditions and at different times of the day, through which a greater appreciation of the landscape and the activity of hikers can be gained. The result was a series of carefully designed and built hiker’s huts for use by a wide range of users.

Simple design in a hiking booth

With all these aspects that maintain the distinctive character of Garryward as the protagonist, some of them are cabins With four different designs idea reduce effect in the environment and that they provide open plans And well ventilated.



picture window / Leah Balagopal



Inside one of the cabins / Leah Balagopal

Shelters made of wood from ScandinaviaIts structure is developed through a system polygonal pergola with crossbar that allow a Reduce wood by 98% of an ordinary structure. In addition, this pergola allows an entrance Lots of natural light for its roof made of sheets.

The wood of the cabins is completed with paint which mixes different materials such as Light hard rust and sandstone, charred wood, silver wood look and organic veneer branches. All this allows imitation of structures with the terrain and location of the land.



One of the camping areas / Leah Balagopal

Inside, stand out Simple spaces and services, which are limited to the basics of common areas and toilets. east the design Accommodation of hikers is allowed without neglecting an adequate level of comfort Neither are they senses from natural. The final effect of the shelters Meets design guidelines and purpose Victoria and MacGregor Coxall Gardens: Rather than serving as a barrier between hikers and the environment, it keeps them immersed in it.