Solidarity Income through Social Welfare: See ID if you are a beneficiary and collect it in October | the answers

in ColombiaThe Solidarity Income It is currently intended for more than 4 million families living in conditions of extreme poverty and vulnerability across the country. This social assistance program, which was created in 2020 due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, is progressing in its cycles and is now implemented on the 30th and 31st, i.e. the fifth round of 2022.

Citizens benefiting from Solidarity Income have been receiving the said payment since last September 26, either through a bank account or by going to SuperGIROS and its network. The deadline for collecting the current year’s fifth draft is Tuesday, October 11th.

How do I know if I am a Beneficiary of Solidarity Income Bonus 2022?

Citizens must take into account that in order to be the recipient of this bonus, they must be registered on the Sisbén page.

sign in to incomesolidario.prosperidadsocial.gov.co

Click on the “Register” option located at the top right.

If you are already registered, log in with your ID number.

In “Access Type”, then select “Register with your identity document” and continue the process.

Once registered, return to the program page and log in.

Upon entering, a window will appear with the information of the registered user. Check the data and close the window.

Select “Check Remittances and Payees”.

A window will be displayed with information about your family (if you are a beneficiary, family status, etc.).

How much do Solidarity Income Bonus beneficiaries get?

The amount of solidarity income depends on the group to which he belongs in Sisbén IV and the number of members of the beneficiary family. Group A ranges from 400,000 to 520,000 pesos, B from 380,000 to 428,000, and C receives 400,000 every two months.

Sisbén Group A

Family with one person: 400,000 pesos.

400,000 pesos. A family of two: 440 thousand pesos.

440 thousand pesos. A family of three: 480 thousand pesos.

480 thousand pesos. A family with four or more members: 520,000 pesos.

Sisbén Group B

house with one person : 380 thousand pesos.

: 380 thousand pesos. A family of two: 396000 pesos.

396000 pesos. A family of three: 412,000 pesos.

412,000 pesos. A family with four or more members: 428000 pesos

What are the appropriate banks to collect solidarity income?

The program has an alliance with some banking entities in the country. The citizen who was a beneficiary will receive a text message from the financial entity each time resources are sent. So we show you the list of financial entities:

AV . Villas

Bancamia SA

agricultural Bank

Social Housing Bank

Kurbanka Helm Bank

Banco Falabella SA

Banco Finandina SA

Banco Pichincha SA

WWB Bank SA

Colombia

BANCOLOMBIA – Savings on Hand

BANCOLOMBIA – Nequi

Bancoomeva SA

HOW CAN I CONSULT SOLIDARITY INCOME THROUGH SUPERGIROS OR DEVIPLATA?

To find out if you have received SuperGiros payments, you must go to their official page to see if you are registered and if you have been enabled to withdraw the payment. Later, each user will have to go to the collection point with the original ID to perform validation and receive the payment.

On the other hand, if it is in Daviplata, you will have to enter its official page and enter your identification type and ID number so that the application indicates if you are a beneficiary. Later, you can go to any ATM to make a withdrawal.