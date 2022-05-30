Solidarity Income 2022: How do I know if I am a beneficiary and verify payments via Digital Citizen | Payment date and method of receipt in the month of May | social prosperity | DPS | Colombia Government | Share | Colombia

To financially help families affected by the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Colombian governmentAcross social prosperitySubmit Solidarity Income As a payment for these Colombians in a weakened state. On Thursday, May 19, the corresponding payment cycle for the months of May and June began. From this two-month period, the incentive will be 400,000 pesos per household (up to the last two months, it was 380,000 pesos).

Colombian citizens can check online if they are beneficiaries of Solidarity Income 2022 through Social Prosperity. Additionally, recipients can enter the Digital Citizen folder to see their payment information.

Solidarity Income: How do I know I am a beneficiary?

If you want to know if you are a beneficiary of Solidarity Income in Colombia, follow the steps below.

Enters incomesolidario.prosperidadsocial.gov.co

Click the “Register” button at the top right of the page.

In the Citizen Digital Authentication service, log in with your ID number if you are already registered or go to REGISTER HERE.

In the type of access, select Registration with identity document and continue the process.

Once registered, return to the program page and log in (steps 1, 2 and 3).

Upon entering the system, a window will appear with the registered user’s information. Check the data and close the window.

Click the “Consult Draft and Beneficiaries” button. Finally, a window will appear with the information about your family (if you are a beneficiary, family status, etc.).

Solidarity Income 2022 in Colombia: check how to collect and find out if you are a beneficiary in May.

What is the Digital Citizen folder and what is its purpose?

“Digital Citizen Folder makes it easy to find information about payments, course dates, and where to collect”She reported social prosperity through her website. However, beneficiary household owners must register, access and use the platform. In this case, potential beneficiaries will have to follow the following step-by-step steps to use the platform:

Al Tadamun Income 2022: How to register in the Digital Citizen folder?

Enter the page digital citizen folder .

Do Click the Register button located at the top left of the page.

located at the top left of the page. In the service of digital authentication of the citizen, sign in With ID number, if you are already registered, or enter to register here.

With ID number, if you are already registered, or enter to register here. in access type, Select registration with identity document And continue with this process.

And continue with this process. Once registered, Return to the program page and login (steps 1, 2 and 3).

and login (steps 1, 2 and 3). Upon entering the system, a window will appear with the registered user’s information. Check the data and close the window.

Click on the Check Requests and Beneficiaries button. A window will appear with information about your family (if you are a beneficiary, family status, etc.).

Solidarity Income 2022: How to download the Digital Citizen volume?

To do this, they just have to register in Citizen Folder in the only portal of the country www.gov.co Enter “My Categories”, find the category: “Identity, Records”, and select “Copy one tax record (RUT)”.

“This is a fact that reflects the purpose of the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology in providing technological tools to Colombians so that they can save time, money and travel when carrying out their procedures,” he explained. Carmen Legia Valderrama RojasMinister of Information and Communications Technology.

