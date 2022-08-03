Sold out Football – European Champions vs USA – Sports

The Champions League game against England has been sold out

London (AFP) – The euphoria over England’s footballing heroes continues in their home country. Within a day, tickets for the international match against the world champions from the United States were sold out on October 7 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The Lionesses Twitter account said: “Absolutely amazing! All available general admission tickets for our October international club against USA are now SOLD OUT!”

The exact number of cards is not mentioned. Meanwhile, the ticketing site was down on Tuesday due to high demand.

England won the European Championship final against Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley Stadium in front of 87,192 spectators. Never before had a European Championship match – neither for men nor for women – such a great backdrop.

