Solar eclipse: what time will it be seen in different cities of Chile this Saturday | Technique

On Saturday, April 30, it will be possible to see the first solar eclipse of 2022, both in Chile and other South American countries.

On this occasion, the moon will partially cover the sun, casting a shadow on the earth. But, at what time can we appreciate the astronomical phenomenon of our country?

As noted by astrophotographer Arturo Gómez Biobio ChileIn Chile, the phenomenon will start at 4:30 pm, reach its climax after 5:30 pm and finish after 6:00 pm, with variations between cities.

“On Saturday, at sunset, there will be a partial solar eclipse that will be visible throughout our national territory, that is, from Arica to Punta Arenas. Argentina is the other favorite country for this partial solar eclipse, because, like Chile, they will see it all over the country,” he explained. adjacent.

Hours and percentages of solar eclipses in different cities of Chile

Gomez points out that the size of the partial eclipse in our country will be in different proportions in the northern and southern regions.

The northern regions will be the least favored compared to those in the southern region. In Arica, the sun will be covered by 4%, on the other hand, in Punta Arenas, the sun’s disk will be covered by more than 50%. On the other hand, in Santiago, the central region, the sun will be covered by approximately 30%,” he comments.

And he adds: “The sun will set at the end of the day, that is, we will not see all its phases of bias, because the end of the partial eclipse will be with the sun below the horizon.”

Then we leave you the hours and percentage in which we can estimate solar eclipses from different regions of Chile.

Erica: Max 5:59 p.m. (4% sun covered) Antofagasta:The maximum time is 5:52 PM. (12% sun covered) Santiago: Maximum time is 5:37 PM. (29% covered by the sun) Mont port: Maximum time will be 5:21 PM. (41% covered in the sun) Punta Arenas: The maximum time is 5:59 PM. (51% covered in the sun)

Tips for seeing the eclipse on Saturday

“To observe a partial eclipse, it is necessary to use the famous solar lenses, which we have used in previous years, or you can use the filters that are used by arc welders, in the ironworks,” Gomez points out.

The professional emphasizes that you should never look directly at the sun, “because it causes damage to the retina and can cause blindness.”

Dr. Jose Luis Lippi agrees with this, Ophthalmologist at Davila Clinic and specialist in the retinaA, explains that “looking at sunlight without adequate protection causes potentially irreversible injuries to the macula, the structure of the retina that allows us to see colors more clearly and appreciate colors.”

Also, even a few seconds of exposure can cause problems. “The limit to causing damage to the retina is set at 90 seconds, but short periods can be equally harmful,” the specialist said.

That’s why it’s recommended to wear appropriate eye protection when viewing a solar eclipse, such as ISO-certified sunglasses, which reduce sunlight to eye-safe levels. In addition, it blocks ultraviolet and infrared rays from the sun.