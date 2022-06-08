Sociologist Michael Eberts against the parish-based church structure

Freiburg sociologist Michael Eberts criticizes the Church’s land principle. “I wonder if I, as a Catholic, should really be ordained automatically into a diocese that is responsible for me in everything,” he said in an interview with the newspapers of the publishing group Bistumspresse (Sunday). in Osnabrück. “It’s a similar structure to the state: a citizen – a place of residence that takes care of it and then gets its taxes too.”

Eberts advocated a break with the earlier social structure of the Church. What is needed is less institutional parish and more ‘where two or three meet in my name’. Because many people do not look for church offerings in their place of residence, but want to go somewhere else, for example because service, preparation for First Communion or a culture of welcome are better there. But for now, “everything is being done to make it difficult.”

Sociologist appeals to a new understanding of pastoral space

“I don’t see any future in the traditional model of district-wide management,” asserted the sociologist. However, there will always be people looking for local proximity, for example because they have been associated with their village for generations and do not want another church tower. “These people should be kept in mind, but not everything should be focused on them,” Eberts says. But that is the case so far. Thus, most of the church money went to the main allotments to parishioners – completely independently of whether they were opening new horizons there or going in circles.

The scientist demanded a new understanding of the pastoral space. This should no longer be understood in territorial terms, but as a “relational space” in which strengthening “healing relationships with God and human relationships based on solidarity” are at stake. “These relationships are as part of the church as the previous parish.” In this model, groups or projects can receive funds, employees or advice directly. (KNA)