‘Social justice’ in Finland, the country that imposes fines for speeding based on income

Montesquieu asked himself already in 1748. The French philosopher wondered what would happen if penalties or fines were proportional to the income of the offenders, and applied them “to each according to his ability.” And few, very few, follow his advice which is understood as social justice.

Why does Finland practically not suffer from fatal road accidents?

Finland is a clear example of this. The Scandinavian country has had a system of wage-linked fines since 1921. The Finns have a system of “daily” fines that are calculated based on the offender’s daily disposable income, generally Your daily wage divided by two. The more the driver exceeds the speed limit, the more daily tickets he will receive.

Once he gets that number (by dividing his daily salary by two), depending on the severity of the crime, the system has rules on how many days a criminal should go without this money. If you exceed the speed limit by approximately 25 km / h, you must double the speed by 12 days; And if you exceed, say, 40 km / h, then you will have a multiplier of 22 days.

One of the most famous cases in this regard occurred in 2002 with Ansi Vanjoki, the former director of Nokia, who was sentenced to pay a fine of 116,000 euros after he was caught driving his motorcycle at a speed of 75 km / h in a 50 km / h zone. . Businessman Rima Kisla was also fined 54,000 euros for driving at 72 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

“Ten years ago I would not seriously consider moving to another country, but living in Finland is impossible for a certain class of people with high salaries and wealth,” Kuisla later explained on her Facebook page. This comment caused a torrent of comments on his networks, reproaching him that if he did not want to pay such exorbitant fines, he could simply be limited to complying with traffic rules.

Swiss Another country is betting on this model of sanctions. The Swiss country uses a similar system, and currently holds the world record for speed tickets. It happened in 2010, when a Swedish millionaire was caught driving his Ferrari Testarossa at a speed of 100 km / h in an area limited to 50 km / h. The result was a fine of 200,000 euros.

In other places, such as the United Kingdom or the United States, they also created models similar to the Finnish one, although they never became popular.