Rapper-songwriter Aitch launched the Soccer Aid celebrity challenger with a high score “Unbeatable” in an exciting pre-event training challenge.

The 22-year-old, who lost England at the Etihad Stadium last year, is ready to set the record straight at the London Stadium on Sunday 12 June – and he put TOCA Social to the test.

TOCA Social has hosted and put a number of celebrities to the test in interactive football and entertainment challenges, created using the same technology used in 16 centers across the United States.

Aich & Co. They attended to celebrate the new partnership between TOCA Social and Soccer Aid for UNICEF, where customers can now donate to help deliver humanitarian and development aid to children around the world.

With Aich topping the celebrity list that includes Chunkz, Aitch, Fara Williams, Chelcee Grimes, Eni Eluko and Jack Whitehall, Jennas was impressed while watching.

Aich said: “No UNICEF celebrity football help break my TOCA Social record, I was on fire that day. Now I have to take that form on the pitch and score some goals at the London Stadium.

“TOCA is a great place, my friends and I had a lot of fun there – I love the fact that they help support such a great cause.”

TOCA Social, located at The O2 in London, was designed by former Premier League midfielder Eddie Lewis after he created a comprehensive training program aimed at helping young footballers of all abilities reach their potential with a smaller ball.

With a first-of-its-kind venue opening last summer in Greenwich, the team also announced a project in Birmingham with plans for multiple locations to experience their football and entertainment.

Lewis said of the process: “As a professional player, I trained with a tennis ball machine to work on my touch and hone my skills.



“I went fast towards the end of my career and I wanted to introduce this concept to more players.

“So I spent some time designing a product that was more football-specific.

“Two years later, I launched this product, which is still doing very well with 16 centers in the US, and we are very busy with training.



“Along the way we discovered that no matter who came for training, young or professional, they would always have friends or relatives who would always want to join them.

“So there was always something to share and experience, and full credit to the team in the UK who took that concept and really followed it.”

