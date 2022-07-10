So you can translate any text in real time

Involved

With Gboard, the Google keyboard, you can translate any text in real time quickly and easily.

Nowadays, it is common for us to be in groups of The WhatsApp s cable in other languages, Especially in English In order to be able to follow the conversations of these groups, we usually turn to translators such as Android Famous Google Translate also Your best alternative, Dibble.

That’s why, today we’re here to tell you how you can translate text in real time, without having to leave your messaging client, simply by using Your mobile keyboard.

Translate any text in real time with Gboard

To be able to translate any text in real time using your mobile phone, the first thing you need is to install Gboard, the Google keyboardwho will come Pre-installed on the vast majority of Android smartphonesbut in case it doesn’t, you can always Download from direct link to Play Store We leave you at the end of this article.

for Translate text in real time with Gboard You just have to follow these simple steps:

Open the Gboard app on your Android phone

touch google translate button that appears in the top bar of the Google keyboard

that appears in the top bar of the Google keyboard If the Google Translate icon does not appear in the top bar, you can add it Clicking the button with three horizontal dots And drag the said button to the top bar

And drag the said button to the top bar Choose from the dropdown menu on the right The language you want to translate the text into

Paste the selected text into the top bar of Gboard and instantly The translation will appear in the text box of the messaging app what are you using

Thanks to this simple Gboard trick, you can Translate any text in real time quickly and easilybut, in addition, if you usually use a keyboard The Google We also recommend taking a look at Our guide to the best tricks to get the most out of Gboard.

