So you can perfectly organize your SMS messages.

We explain, step by step, how to create and delete conversation categories in the Samsung Messages app.

despite of SMS has fallen into disuse Due to the popularity of messaging clients like The WhatsApp also cableThere are still many users who use it Communicate with friends or relatives who do not have a smartphone Or to receive reminders of appointments.

If you are one of these people and you have a file Samsung phoneKeep reading because we’ll discover you next A simple trick with which you will be able to perfectly organize all your SMS messages.

How to organize your SMS messages with Samsung Messages

The first thing you should know is that in order to organize your SMS messages on your Samsung phone You will have to use the original messaging app, Samsung Messages Thus, the first step you should take is Verify that you are using this app and not the app from The Google.

Once you do that, the next thing you need to do to organize your text messages is Create conversation categories in Samsung Messages And for that, you just have to follow these simple steps:

Open the Samsung Messages app on your Samsung phone

Go to the tab talks

Click the menu button located in the upper right corner

Click Section Settings

Click the switch that appears to the right of the option Conversation Categories and enter it

and enter it Click the button add category

Enter a name for the category you are going to create and click the button he did

Finally, select the conversations you want to add to this category and click again on the button he did

Once you create categories in Samsung Messages, you can also Rename or delete very quicklybecause, for this, you simply have to perform the following actions:

Open the Samsung Messages app on your Samsung phone

Access the tab talks

Click the button with the three vertical dots in the upper right corner

Click the option Edit Categories

inside the department Conversation Categories Click the button release Which is located at the top right

Click the button Which is located at the top right Select the category or categories you want to edit

Click the button rename also delete all For confirmation

