So you can get the app on your Android phone

WhatsApp Plus has been going viral recently, and it has gained many followers and users. This unofficial version of the original Meta platform offers many better features than the regular app. For now, it’s only available on Android, but it’s expected to hit IOS as well. This year, WhatsApp Plus 2022 released its version 19.30.0. We show you how to download the update.

We must make it clear that in order to download WhatsApp Plus on our cell phone, the original application must be deleted. In addition, we must be wary of viruses or bots that can damage our cell phone, so it is better to turn to reliable websites. How are you all. You just have to enter the link to download WhatsApp Plus on your cell phone.

WhatsApp Plus 2022: This is how you should download it

First, download the new APK.

Then install it and turn on the option to install on unknown sources on Android.

It is necessary to consider that when downloading an application outside the Google Play Store, you must activate the unknown sources.

In this sense, you should follow this path: Settings – Security – Unknown sources – Accept.

Finally, run the .apk file until everything is ready.

WhatsApp Plus 2022: What functions does it offer?

Among the various functions it offers are the following: