So you can enjoy the magic of autumn in Finland without leaving home

It became possible to discover the beautiful autumn landscapes of the Nordic country on a computer screen thanks to artificial intelligence.

Before winter arrives, nature in Finland multiplies in an explosion of autumn colours, creating an enchanting landscape. This phenomenon is known as Fall foliage: ruska in Finnish. The word comes from the Sami Inari ruške and refers to the sea of ​​yellow, red, brown and orange colors that color the Finnish land in October. It is also similar to the Finnish word ruskea, which means brown.

show it The country’s tourism website helps discover Autumn Foliage Live. It is an interactive map based on artificial intelligence, which is fed by historical data. Since it is updated weekly, it is possible to see the development of fall foliage throughout the season. Maple and poplar take beautiful reddish shapesWhile rowan trees are covered in multicolored berries and birch trees unfurl into golden carpets.

The most wooded country in Europe

The ruska moves from north to south, at a speed of 500 km In just two weeks. Its behavior is predicted with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The results, very accurate, are lying on a simple map where you can predict how it will develop. With the help of weather reports, a real-time visual guide has been created for the phases of autumn from Enontekiö in the north to Hanko in the south.

This perfect time of year attracts autumn landscape tourists from all over the world, Europe’s most forested country, and makes it the perfect destination to enjoy its amazing natural canvas.

between heaven and earth

Obviously, you can also travel to Finland and enjoy the experience amidst nature, noting the most impressive foliage and colors of the season. The best way to experience it is by hiking, hiking, camping, or making any outdoor plan.

“With this live autumn leaf map, you can tell when you are traveling to Finland and experience this phenomenon at its greatest splendor,” says Helle Jimenez, Director of International Marketing at Business Finland. The best way to experience it is by hiking, hiking, camping, or doing any plan in nature. them too Earth shadow scenery, especially in Lapland. Aside from the rush of colors and flavors from the forests, the autumn skies in Finland open to the first aurora borealis of the season.

