So you can define a custom status in Gmail | sports game

Due to its multiple benefits, gmail It has become one of the most popular email applications nowadays, you can send and receive many email applications Email messages quickly and easily.

This also apps It gives you the option to set your status as absent, online, among other things, so that your contacts know if they can chat with you or not.

But in case you want Customize your statusDepending on your taste and preferences, there is a way to achieve this in a few simple steps. Take note.

How to set a custom status in Gmail

The first thing you need to do is log into your account. gmail from a computer.

from a computer. Now go to Status indicator located in the upper right region.

located in the upper right region. Then choose the down arrow.

You will see the alternative Add a country .

. Once this is done, you will be able to configure various options to customize your status, such as placing an emoji or leaving a message.

Finally, tap Maher.

How to delete heavy emails in Gmail

The first thing you need to do is go to gmail .

. Then go to the app’s search bar, located at the top.

In space, type Files larger than 10MB .

. After that, only emails larger than 10MB will appear.

Now, you have to select all the outgoing emails that you don’t consider important.

Then click the option Removal .

. Finally, open the Trash folder and click the button Empty wastebaskets.

How to remove ads from Gmail on Android and iPhone

The first thing you need to do is open the app. gmail on your mobile device.

on your mobile device. Next, click on the icon with three horizontal lines at the top left.

Once you’re done, go to Settings which is below.

which is below. Now, you have to click on your account picture gmail .

. When you do this, tap the option Inbox categories .

. Finally, you will have to deselect the Social, Promotions, Notifications, and Forums options.

The trick to using Gmail offline

The first thing you should do is enter the following link mail.google.com.

Once in, enter your email and enter your password.

Next, you will need to check the Enable Offline Mail box.

From the available options, choose the number of days of messages you want to sync when you don’t have an internet connection.

Finally, click on Save changes.

You should keep in mind that after activating this trick, you will be able to reply to, read and search any message in your Gmail account offline. In case you want to send an email, it will go to a folder called Outbox, once you reach WiFi, it will automatically reach the recipient.

Where are the files you download on your Android CELL

The first thing is to go to your mobile browser.

If your mobile device does not have one, you can use a name files .

. Now only internal folders are working.

There you will find the folder called Download.

Sometimes it’s in Spanish: Downloads.

Just enter and you will see from the files in the DOC, APK and other types of extensions, such as images.

By the way, you can free up some space if you no longer use some of these documents.

