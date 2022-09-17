So you can activate split screen on your mobile phone

Your Xiaomi phone hides a useful secret that allows you to use two apps at the same time. Step by step, we explain how to activate split screen.

You are xiaomi mobile He hides so many secrets Calculator app has tricks. On this occasion, we are here to tell you How do you activate split screen This allows you Use two apps at the same time. By enabling it, you avoid having to constantly switch between apps when you want to use them at the same time.

To use this trick on your Xiaomi mobile, you only need a few seconds which is very easy Any user is trained to implement it. If your smartphone has been updated to the latest version, remember that there is Various functions of MIUI 13 you may have overlooked. without further delay, Let’s see what steps you should follow To activate split screen on your Xiaomi phone.

How to activate split screen for Xiaomi device

Your Xiaomi mobile phone can enable split screen It is divided into two sections to customize each half for the two applications of your choice. This way, you can view and use two apps simultaneously, thus avoiding having to switch from one app to the other every few seconds. For example, you can Open YouTube and The WhatsApp Once To watch a video while chatting on the messaging platform.

Before I explain the process to you, you should know that the two applications you want to use must be Appears from the start in the multitasking windowThat is, you must have already opened it. Now yes, to activate split screen on your Xiaomi mobile phone, These are the steps you must follow:

Open the multitasking window Via the corresponding button or by swiping from the bottom to the top of the screen if gesture navigation is enabled. Press for a few seconds on an app You want to open it in split screen. In the list of options that will appear next to it, Press the split screen buttonrepresented by two rectangles. Select the other app which you want to use at the same time by clicking on it inside the multitasking window and that’s it, the screen will be configured.

You should keep that in mind There are some unsupported applications With this split screen, like Instagram. By selecting the second application, you will be able to see the applications that do not accept this functionality in the multitasking window. Once you enable split screen, you will be able to use both apps normally.

When you want to get out of this strange way, you just have to do it Press the back button several times. Thus, you will return to the application you opened at the beginning. If you are one of those who use more than one app at the same time on your Xiaomi smartphone, this trick can Completely change the way you use the terminal.