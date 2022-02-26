So you can activate it right away

Thanks to this trick, you will be able to save images to your Gboard clipboard for later insertion in a message or email.

One of the basic applications in a file android phone It is undoubtedly a virtual keyboard, thanks to which you can Create letters and emails quickly and easily. within keyboard apps for androidone of the most famous Gboard, keyboard Googlepartly because it comes pre-installed on most Android phones, but also because it has Lots of really useful features.

One of the great advantages of Gboard is that this virtual keyboard hides a series of tricks that we were telling you as we discovered it and this time we are here to talk about them A new trick in the Google keyboard will undoubtedly make your life easier. Read and find out How to activate it immediately.

Get the most out of your Gboard clipboard with this simple trick

This trick will let you in Google Keyboard app Save images to your clipboard To always have it on hand and therefore be able to Insert it into text messages or emails in a quick and easy way.

about Activate this Gboard function You just have to perform the following steps:

Open Gboard By clicking on any open text field, such as the Google search bar

By clicking on any open text field, such as the Google search bar Click on clipboard icon located at the top of the keyboard and activate it by clicking on the small key that appears in the top right and then pressing the option Activate clipboard

located at the top of the keyboard and activate it by clicking on the small key that appears in the top right and then pressing the option Click on back buttonpress the gear icon, select the option clipboard And check that the three keys that appear activated

Once you activate this function, you will be able to start using it and so when you see an image in your web browser that you want Share via text or email You just have to do the following:

Long press on the photo you want to share and tap the option copy the picture

Open the Gboard app In an open text field, such as Gmail or WhatsApp

In an open text field, such as Gmail or WhatsApp Click on the clipboard icon and Click on the picture you just copied

In the case of screenshots, the process is even easier, since Gboard Automatically saves to your clipboard without you having to do anything.

