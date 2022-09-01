Snowboarders start preparing for winter in Europe

Despite the adverse training conditions due to the mild temperatures, German skiers want to continue with their pre-season preparations in Europe.

Munich (dpa) – “We have all seen the effects of climate change on glaciers around the world. If we travel to South America for training now, we will be part of the problem, not the solution,” President Michael Holz said in a statement before the pandemic. Border crossers have been caught, for example, in Australia.

Unlike last year, snowboarders around World Cup winner Stefan Baumeister cannot prepare in Zermatt in Switzerland this time around. Dirty winters with snow and high temperatures make training impossible. “The fact that the ski area in Zermatt is closed this year, and therefore we had to switch to Saas Fee, clearly shows us how difficult the situation is now,” Baumeister said.

German snowboarders enter the Winter World Cup with a total of 62 athletes. The first World Cup takes place at the end of October. In addition to Baumeister, racer Ramona Hoffmeister and Martin Norl are among the German’s great hopes for figure skating.