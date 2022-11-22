Snapchat for the FIFA World Cup 2022

marking Qatar World Cup 2022On Snapchat, it is possible to access a series of new themed experiences based on Augmented Reality (AR) but not only. Or at least users of the platform can do so in some markets around the world – mainly in the countries their national team represents in the tournament – who have the opportunity to wear the teams’ official jerseys but also watch goals, official highlights, talk shows, behind-the-scenes content on Snapchat Discover, and more.
“Snapchat is changing the way football fans and Snapchatters around the world experience football, celebrate and watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup through stunning in-game highlights and immersive Augmented Reality (AR) experiences.” Snap ad reads.
“We are thrilled to cover the biggest global sporting event of the year on Snapchat, with customized AR experiences and comprehensive content coverage that will include local highlights of every match in more than 30 countries.” Anmol Malhotra, Director of Sports Partnerships at Snap Inc.
As far as augmented reality experiences are concerned, Snapchat has made Lenses’ availableGlobal AR“That allows you to install the colors and badges of some teams participating in the tournament on your face, new lenses”Live football kits“that allows you to wear the teams’ official jerseys and Lenses”Global Match DataWith virtual scores and stats that update dynamically in real time.
The Universal AR Lenses They can be found in the public profiles of the teams they are available to and are upgraded every time a team prepares to take the field. Official lenses for the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) can be found for France, Belgium, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Spain, while additional lenses are being promoted for: Brazil, Netherlands, Argentina, Canada, Portugal, Germany, and Australia. As for Live Football Kit lenses, which takes advantage of Snap’s augmented reality technology to let you virtually wear the official team jerseys, and is available for: USMNT, France, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and Qatar via public national team profiles on Snapchat. Bitmoji users can also have their avatar wear the official team jerseys thanks to the partnership between Snap and adidas.
As for the content of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 such as goals, events and behind the scenes, you can find them in the section explore, the curated content platform from Snapchat, which will publish highlights, goals, player interviews, match analysis and behind-the-scenes content throughout the tournament in over 30 markets. Additional content is also available from partner publishers in the MENA region, France, Spain, Canada and the UK, as well as in-depth talk and studio shows in the MENA region, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the US and the UK.
on me spotlightSnapchat’s in-app entertainment platform for user-generated content, US users have the ability to submit Snaps to Spotlight Challenges for a chance to win cash prizes for creating Spotlight Snaps using specific Sounds, Lenses, or #Topics. For example, the #MyTeam challenge invites you to show the best way to celebrate and represent your favorite team at the FIFA World Cup for a chance to win $7,000.
inside Pick up the map You can find curated stories showing how fans around the world are watching and celebrating their squad during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and clicking on specific locations on the map shows Snaps shared by fans around the world.
Among the soccer players on Snapchat, who can publish exclusive content through their profiles on the platform, there are: Jesse Lingard, Alex Iwobi, Mohamed Nour, Adel Rami, Hamza Zaidi, Riqui Puig, Slimane Doukara, Henry Onyekuru and Romelu Lukaku.
