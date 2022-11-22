Snapchat for the FIFA World Cup 2022

marking Qatar World Cup 2022On Snapchat, it is possible to access a series of new themed experiences based on Augmented Reality (AR) but not only. Or at least users of the platform can do so in some markets around the world – mainly in the countries their national team represents in the tournament – who have the opportunity to wear the teams’ official jerseys but also watch goals, official highlights, talk shows, behind-the-scenes content on Snapchat Discover, and more.

“Snapchat is changing the way football fans and Snapchatters around the world experience football, celebrate and watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup through stunning in-game highlights and immersive Augmented Reality (AR) experiences.” Snap ad reads.

“We are thrilled to cover the biggest global sporting event of the year on Snapchat, with customized AR experiences and comprehensive content coverage that will include local highlights of every match in more than 30 countries.” Anmol Malhotra, Director of Sports Partnerships at Snap Inc.

As far as augmented reality experiences are concerned, Snapchat has made Lenses’ available Global AR “That allows you to install the colors and badges of some teams participating in the tournament on your face, new lenses” Live football kits “that allows you to wear the teams’ official jerseys and Lenses” Global Match Data With virtual scores and stats that update dynamically in real time.

The Universal AR Lenses They can be found in the public profiles of the teams they are available to and are upgraded every time a team prepares to take the field. Official lenses for the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) can be found for France, Belgium, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Spain, while additional lenses are being promoted for: Brazil, Netherlands, Argentina, Canada, Portugal, Germany, and Australia. As for Live Football Kit lenses, which takes advantage of Snap’s augmented reality technology to let you virtually wear the official team jerseys, and is available for: USMNT, France, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and Qatar via public national team profiles on Snapchat. Bitmoji users can also have their avatar wear the official team jerseys thanks to the partnership between Snap and adidas.