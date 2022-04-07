Smooth in three sentences – severe bankruptcy for Kohlschreiber

The Australian Open ended for Philip Kohlschreiber – and how. Eleven of the twelve German entrants were eliminated from the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne. The focus is only on Alexander Zverev.

From now on, Germany’s Australian Open hopes depend only on Olympic champion Alexander Zverev: As the German’s penultimate tennis player in singles competitions, Philip Kohlschreiber retired in Melbourne on Thursday. The 38-year-old suffered a heavy defeat in the second round against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut who was in 15th place with a score of 1:6, 0:6, 3:6.

Kohlschreiber’s day was weak and he didn’t stand a chance. After just 1:28 hours of play, the former top 20 players, now ranked 134th in the world, had to congratulate Spaniard Bautista Agut. 44 unintentional fouls by the older player on the men’s field were too many against the consistent Spaniard. In the first round, Kohlschreiber defeated Italian Marco Cecchinato 6:4, 7:5, 7:6 (7:0) in three sets.

Struff and Koepfer celebrate success in the doubles

Of the initially 12 German tennis professionals – nine men and three women – only Zverev represented on the field of the first Grand Slam of the season. The third in the world rankings from Hamburg meets Radu Albot of Moldova as the favorite on Friday. In Australia, the 24-year-old is seeking his first Grand Slam title.

After all, there was a German success in the doubles. Davis Cup players Jan-Lennard Struve and Dominic Kupfer defeated Serbians Filip Krajinovic and Mate Sabanov 6:3, 6:3. In the singles match, Struve had already finished the first round and Kipfer in the second round. In the women’s category, neither Angelique Kerber nor Andrea Petkovic nor Tatiana Maria survived the task of the first round.